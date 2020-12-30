0
Wednesday 30 December 2020 - 09:24

Syria’s Air Defense Units Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus

Story Code : 907041
Syria’s Air Defense Units Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus
The Syrian air defense earlier said its forces early on Wednesday had repulsed the Israeli attack on the capital Damascus’ western countryside.

The state-run media, however, added that the Israeli assault, which was carried out on the southwestern town of al-Zabadani in the Rif Dimashq Governorate, claimed the life of a Syrian soldier and left three others injured.

"Our air defense confronted some of the missiles, which caused one martyr and led to the wounding of three soldiers as well as material damage," SANA quoted a military source as saying.

The incident comes days after Syria’s air defense forces repelled an Israeli airstrike on the western Hama province.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Arab country has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
Moroccan Lawyers Demand Cancelation of Normalization Agreement with ‘Israel’
Moroccan Lawyers Demand Cancelation of Normalization Agreement with ‘Israel’
30 December 2020
Israeli Regime Opposes US Return to JCPOA, Any Deal with Iran
Israeli Regime Opposes US Return to JCPOA, Any Deal with Iran
30 December 2020
Syria’s Air Defense Units Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus
Syria’s Air Defense Units Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus
30 December 2020
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
29 December 2020
Palestinian Resistance Groups Hold Joint Exercise: “We Are All One, Finger on the Trigger”
Palestinian Resistance Groups Hold Joint Exercise: “We Are All One, Finger on the Trigger”
29 December 2020
“Israel’s” Channel 13: The Iranian Capabilities in Yemen Are What Worries ‘Israel’ The Most
“Israel’s” Channel 13: The Iranian Capabilities in Yemen Are What Worries ‘Israel’ The Most
29 December 2020
US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani
US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani
29 December 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
28 December 2020
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
Israel, UAE Working Together to Eliminate UNRWA: Report
28 December 2020
Beijing Calls on US to
Beijing Calls on US to 'Immediately Stop Using Hong Kong' to Meddle in China's Domestic Affairs
28 December 2020
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
28 December 2020
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
With the Martyrdom of Soleimani, the Jihadist School of Islam has Become more Entrenched
27 December 2020