Russian Military Says 3 of Its Troops Injured in Syria

Islam Times - The Russian military said three of its troops were wounded in an attack by militants in northwestern Syria.

Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the chief of the Russian military's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said that militants in the province of Idlib on Tuesday fired an anti-tank missile at a Russian armored personnel carrier, wounding three military police officers, AP reported.He said the attack happened while the Russian troops were on patrol near Trumba in Idlib and Turkish troops were pulling out of the area.The Russian military assistance, which comes at the official request of the Syrian government, has effectively helped the national army recapture key areas from foreign-backed militant groups.The Russian Air Force has been providing air cover to Syria’s liberation operations on the ground.Moscow’s contingent of ground forces in Syria is comprised of military police tasked with delivering humanitarian aid, helping Syrian armed forces deal with terrorists, and preventing clashes between government troops and Turkish forces illegally deployed to the Arab country’s north.