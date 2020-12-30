Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani

Islam Times - With elapse of one year since assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lieutenant. General Qassem Suleimani, international police (Interpol) refrain from detaining culprits of assassination of Iran’s top general.

However, the legal case of this heinous crime is still open despite international sabotaging at both domestic and foreign levels.Assassination is one of the most heinous crimes that occurs in domestic and foreign arenas which in many legal systems of the world has the ability to be pursued in tandem with the diplomatic pursuit.After martyrdom of Lieutenant General Suleimani, groups and local officials in the country made promises to pursue the assassination case, some of which came true to some extent but some of which are still open. Some officials blame international restrictions and stonewalling as the main reason behind the case.One of the measures taken in the first months of martyrdom of General Suleimani was the issue of following up the case in international level and in this line, Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights Ali Bagheri Kani and Minister of Justice Sayyed Alireza Avaei were tasked with pursuing the assassination case in legal and international dimensions.But considering the martyrdom of Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the fact that Iraq was a third country in this case, Head of Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Faeq Zidan, announced the formation of a judicial case in Iraq in one of the contacts with the Judiciary Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran.He said, “Martyr Suleimani was a guest of Iraqi government, and we accept all the details regarding domestic and international legal aspects raised by Iranian Judiciary Chief.”Addressing Iran’s Judiciary Chief, Zidan added, “I assure you that the investigation of the case has started from the very beginning in Iraq and a large case has been filed for judicial investigation.” We focus on this issue very carefully and follow up necessary steps continuously and daily.”In this regard, a Judicial Committee was formed to review this case thoroughly. In addition to this delegation, another delegation consisting of the Ministry of Intelligence, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Judiciary, the Human Rights Headquarters and IRGC’s Quds Force has been formed.In the first list of culprits of this assassination, Tehran prosecutor announced that 36 culprits have been identified behind the assassination case of Iran’s top general. However, arrest warrant has been issued by the judicial body and a red alarming status has been released by the international police on the case.At the top of the list is US President Donald Trump, who will be prosecuted even after his term expires. But in the latest list put forward by one of the case’s special investigators named Ali Baqeri Qaani Deputy Judiciary Chief for International Affairs, 48 culprits were identified in connection with the assassination case and necessary measures have been taken to prosecute them.With due observance to the said issue, necessary measures were taken by International Police Organization regarding the international arrest warrant of culprits but unfortunately, they refused issuance of arrest warrant for culprits due to the prevailing political situation.Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. General Qassem Suleimani and Second-in-Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis as well as eight other commanders of resistance were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 at the behest of US President Donald Trump.