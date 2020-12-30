Moroccan Lawyers Demand Cancelation of Normalization Agreement with ‘Israel’

Islam Times - A group of Moroccan lawyers severely censured the Rabat regime over its recent agreement to normalize relations with the Zionist entity, demanding a reversal of the decision.

On Monday, the lawyers filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court and requested the annulment of all decisions that envisage the promotion of relations between the North African country and the Tel Aviv occupation regime in political, diplomatic, economic and tourism spheres.They added that the decisions are against the general regime of Morocco as well as against the Constitution, the United Nations Convention, the principle of international legitimacy and the Vienna conventions.The Zionist entity and Morocco agreed on December 10 to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump, making the North African country the fourth Arab state this year to strike a normalization deal with the occupation regime. The others were the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. As part of the agreement, the US president agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara region, which has been at the center of a dispute with neighboring Algeria.