Thursday 31 December 2020 - 04:07

Haaretz: Hackers Reach Netanyahu Office, ‘Israel’ Aerospace Corp.

Haaretz ran the report on Monday, saying the group that emerged no earlier than November has so far attacked scores of ‘Israeli’ targets, including at least 80 companies.

In its most recent foray, the group busted into Portnox, an ‘Israeli’ cybersecurity firm that provides network security for major clients, over the weekend.

“On Twitter, the hackers claimed to have accessed data on these clients — ranging from large banks to HMOs [health maintenance organizations], and even sensitive bodies like the Prime Minister’s Office and a defense contractor,” the paper wrote.

Haaretz identified the group by its nickname “Pay2Key” and cited “two ‘Israeli’ cybersecurity firms” as “linking it to Iran.”

And prior to the weekend operation, Pay2Key hit the Zionist entity’s Aerospace Industries, which is the regime’s topnotch aerospace and aviation manufacturer, and largest military contractor Elbit, which the paper named as “one of the world’s largest military electronics manufacturers.”

In the case of ‘Israel’ Aerospace Industries, Pay2Key published data related to the corporation’s workers online. Haaretz cited experts as saying that this method reflected an intention by the group to “humiliate” the Zionist regime.

The daily’s sources described the hacker group as a “well-oiled machine” and credited it with “PR success.”
