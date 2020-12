Islam Times - Two explosions have reportedly hit the Yemeni airport of Aden on Wednesday concurrent with the entrance of the new cabinet of Mansour Hadi’s resigned government into the airport.

Aljazeera reported the sound of gunfire immediately after the explosions. Also, the outlet has quoted some sources as saying that the explosion has claimed fatalities.Reports indicated an intense armed battle in the area.Sky News reported the launching of several Katyusha rockets concurrent with the explosions. The outlet said there have been two explosions in the airport; one in the runway and one in the reception hall.