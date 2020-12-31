0
Thursday 31 December 2020 - 06:15

China Calls US-Fabricated Xinjiang-Related Information "Lie of Century"

Story Code : 907166
China Calls US-Fabricated Xinjiang-Related Information "Lie of Century"
Zhao made the comments as the US Embassy in China retweeted several posts from the US State Department, which made accusations against the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang policies and claimed that over a million Uygur Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang camps, Xinhua reported.

Zhao said US diplomatic authorities, under the influence of certain anti-China politicians, disregarded facts, fabricated rumors and spread false information on Xinjiang over and over again.

"China expresses firm opposition to such actions and strongly condemns them," he said.

Zhao said US politicians and officials should learn about truth and facts about Xinjiang, which have been made public via many channels including a press conference held in Beijing last week, instead of spreading false information and misleading international society by using the so-called Xinjiang reports fabricated by some anti-China forces.

With social stability, economic development, religious harmony and improved livelihoods in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, people of all ethnic groups, including the Uygur people, lead a prosperous and happy life there, he said.

In comparison, systematic racial discrimination and police brutality can be found in the US judicial and law enforcement systems, he said, citing a poll that shows 75 percent of American Muslims believe there is a lot of discrimination against Muslims in the US society.

According to official US statistics, in Florida alone, more than 1 million people have queued up for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began, Zhao said.

He urged the US embassy in China to fulfill its responsibility of promoting bilateral relations and friendship between the American and Chinese people, instead of spreading false information, and attacking and slandering China, which caused aversion and indignation among the Chinese public.

"The US government should reflect, stop spreading a political virus and using Xinjiang-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs, and focus on solving its own problems, such as protecting American lives and safeguarding the human rights of the American people, including minorities," he said.
Related Stories
China calls US tech ban ruling ‘abuse of state power’
Islam Times - China lashes out at the United States over issuing an interim rule that bans American federal entities from working with a number of Chinese telecommunication technology ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
31 December 2020
It Is Everyone
It Is Everyone's Duty to Continue Soleimani's Mission
31 December 2020
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
31 December 2020
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
30 December 2020
Moroccan Lawyers Demand Cancelation of Normalization Agreement with ‘Israel’
Moroccan Lawyers Demand Cancelation of Normalization Agreement with ‘Israel’
30 December 2020
Israeli Regime Opposes US Return to JCPOA, Any Deal with Iran
Israeli Regime Opposes US Return to JCPOA, Any Deal with Iran
30 December 2020
Syria’s Air Defense Units Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus
Syria’s Air Defense Units Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus
30 December 2020
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
29 December 2020
Palestinian Resistance Groups Hold Joint Exercise: “We Are All One, Finger on the Trigger”
Palestinian Resistance Groups Hold Joint Exercise: “We Are All One, Finger on the Trigger”
29 December 2020
“Israel’s” Channel 13: The Iranian Capabilities in Yemen Are What Worries ‘Israel’ The Most
“Israel’s” Channel 13: The Iranian Capabilities in Yemen Are What Worries ‘Israel’ The Most
29 December 2020
US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani
US’ Increased Military Activities in Region out Of Fear, Worsen Insecurity: Iran’s Shamkhani
29 December 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Sayyed Nasrallah: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Culprits in Assassinating Gen. Soleimani
28 December 2020