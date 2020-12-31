Islam Times - Xinjiang-related false information fabricated by a number of anti-China politicians in the United States was "the lie of the century", which China resolutely opposed and strongly condemned, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Zhao made the comments as the US Embassy in China retweeted several posts from the US State Department, which made accusations against the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang policies and claimed that over a million Uygur Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang camps, Xinhua reported.Zhao said US diplomatic authorities, under the influence of certain anti-China politicians, disregarded facts, fabricated rumors and spread false information on Xinjiang over and over again."China expresses firm opposition to such actions and strongly condemns them," he said.Zhao said US politicians and officials should learn about truth and facts about Xinjiang, which have been made public via many channels including a press conference held in Beijing last week, instead of spreading false information and misleading international society by using the so-called Xinjiang reports fabricated by some anti-China forces.With social stability, economic development, religious harmony and improved livelihoods in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, people of all ethnic groups, including the Uygur people, lead a prosperous and happy life there, he said.In comparison, systematic racial discrimination and police brutality can be found in the US judicial and law enforcement systems, he said, citing a poll that shows 75 percent of American Muslims believe there is a lot of discrimination against Muslims in the US society.According to official US statistics, in Florida alone, more than 1 million people have queued up for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began, Zhao said.He urged the US embassy in China to fulfill its responsibility of promoting bilateral relations and friendship between the American and Chinese people, instead of spreading false information, and attacking and slandering China, which caused aversion and indignation among the Chinese public."The US government should reflect, stop spreading a political virus and using Xinjiang-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs, and focus on solving its own problems, such as protecting American lives and safeguarding the human rights of the American people, including minorities," he said.