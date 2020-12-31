0
Thursday 31 December 2020 - 06:18

Gaza Concludes Military Drills, Raises Portraits of Martyr General Qassem Suleimani

Story Code : 907167
Meanwhile, the Gazans raised several portraits of the martyr General Qassem Suleimani, the former IRGC’s Quds Force Chief, due to his role in supporting the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli enemy.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed, during his latest interview with Al-Mayadeen TV channel, that the martyr used to plan all the military aids to the resistance in Gaza.

It is worth noting that General Suleimani embraced martyrdom on January 3, 2020, in a US drone attack which also claimed the former deputy chief of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, after targeting their convoy new Baghdad airport.
