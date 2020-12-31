Gaza Concludes Military Drills, Raises Portraits of Martyr General Qassem Suleimani

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movements concluded on Wednesday joint military drills in Gaza, confirming readiness to confront any Zionist aggression on the blockaded Strip.

Meanwhile, the Gazans raised several portraits of the martyr General Qassem Suleimani, the former IRGC’s Quds Force Chief, due to his role in supporting the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli enemy.Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed, during his latest interview with Al-Mayadeen TV channel, that the martyr used to plan all the military aids to the resistance in Gaza.It is worth noting that General Suleimani embraced martyrdom on January 3, 2020, in a US drone attack which also claimed the former deputy chief of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, after targeting their convoy new Baghdad airport.