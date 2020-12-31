0
Thursday 31 December 2020 - 06:24

Israeli Tourists Stealing Items from Hotel Rooms in Dubai: Yedioth Ahronoth


It quoted an Israeli businessman as saying that he saw Israeli tourists as being inspected at a hotel lobby in Dubai before checking out.

“I have been visiting the UAE for many years and do business there, and last month I arrived at the usual hotel I was staying in and I was horrified when I found in the lobby of the hotel Israelis whose bags were opened before checking out to look for stolen items from the rooms,” the Israeli businessman, who was not named, told the paper.

“I saw a group of young men who had stacked towels and a kettle in their bags, and a lamp was found in another Israeli tourist’s bag in the same hotel, the price of which did not exceed a few shekels,” he added.

Yedioth Ahronoth also cited a manager of a hotel near Burj Khalifa in Dubai as saying that it is the first time that tourists steal items like towels, tea and coffee bags and even lamps.

“We host hundreds of tourists from all countries of the world, some of them create problems, but we have not seen items stolen before.”

The manager told the Israeli daily about an incident when hotel staff discovered that things were missing in a room which an Israeli family stayed at.

“When the hotel staff tried to tell them that things in the room in which they were staying were missing, they started screaming. After the conversation, they finally agreed to open their bag and we discovered that they had ice containers, hangers, and face towels. After we told them that we would inform the police, they decided to return the things and apologized.”



