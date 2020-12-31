0
Thursday 31 December 2020 - 12:16

China Denounces ’Provocation’ As US Warships Cross Taiwan Strait

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army maintains a high level of alert at all times, responds to all threats and provocations at all times, and resolutely defends national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

The maritime passage between Taiwan and mainland China is an area of increasing tensions. Earlier in December, Taiwan’s military was placed on high alert after a Chinese aircraft carrier crossed the strait, coming a day after a US warship had also crossed it

The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit December 31 in accordance with international law.”

“The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Navy said. “The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows.”

This is the 13th time in 2020 the US Navy crossed the strait, with the US increasing its presence in the South China Sea, including war exercises with Pacific allies.
