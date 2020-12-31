It Is Everyone's Duty to Continue Soleimani's Mission

Islam Times - A senior political analyst from Bandung, Indonesia stated, the impact of US anti-hegemony appeals and the voices of the Islamic World unity after Qassem Solaemani's martyrdom were still not visible. Moreover, recently several Arab countries have even normalized relations with Israel.

"However, history shows that the killing of a fighter will not kill his ideas, there is always someone who continues it. And it is the duty of humanitarian defenders around the world, both Muslim and non-Muslim, to continue Soleimani's mission, namely against the neo-imperialism of power. arrogant world led by the US, "said Dina Y. Sulaeman during a written interview with the Islam Times on Thursday.Dina Y. Sulaeman is an independent geopolitical analyst and book writer based in Bandung, Indonesia. An independent, open source researcher on geopolitics and social issues and founder of the Indonesian Center for Middle East Studies (ICMES).The following is the complete interview of Islam Times with Dina Y. Sulaeman to commemorate Haul Syahid Qassem Solaimani which will fall on January 3, 2021.We are going to commemorate Shahid Qassem Soleimani, what do you think about that commemoration?Gen. Soleimani is a figure who played a very important role in the fight against ISIS in the Middle East. At the same time, we know that ISIS does not only threaten the Middle East, but also almost all countries in the world including Indonesia. In Indonesia, the ISIS network has repeatedly carried out acts of terror. When the center of the ISIS movement in the Middle East has been defeated, of course it will greatly affect the weakening of its network in other places, including Indonesia. Therefore, it is fitting for us Indonesians to commemorate the day of the death of General Soleimani because he is a global hero; because what is being opposed is a global terrorism network.Islam Times: After a year of assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani and commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, what impact will this US action have on the unity of the Islamic world as well as calls for anti-American hegemony in the world?Dina Y. Sulaeman: At the beginning of this incident, the news about the death of General Soleimani was very massive, there was a great spirit of resistance against the US. On social media, not only among Muslims this incident were being discussed, but also among Western netizens they criticized the US; questioning why would someone who contributed to fighting ISIS was killed; and what is the right of the US to act arbitrarily, to kill top officials of other countries?In Indonesia too, NU and Muhammadiyah also released statements condemning the US killings.But over time, there was silence over the news about Soleimani. The Western mainstream media and their proxies no longer discuss this incident. Independent writers and netizens who wrote about Soleimani on Facebook were blocked. In general, those who continue to write are alternative media. Coupled with the pandemic, has made discussion of this issue dim and distracted.So I think that the impact of this assassination, on US anti-hegemony appeals and voices for the unity of the Islamic World is still not visible to the naked eye. Moreover, recently several Arab countries have even normalized relations with Israel.But history shows that the killing of a warrior will not kill his ideas, there is always someone to pass it on. I think it is the duty of humanitarian defenders around the world, both Muslim and non-Muslim, to continue Soleimani's mission, namely against neo-imperialism, the arrogant world power led by the US.Of course, the reality is different in countries that go head-to-head with the US, Israel and their proxies. After Soleimani's death, there were changes in these countries. For example, in Iraq and Afghanistan, the demand to expel the US from their homeland has grown stronger. In Palestine, the strongholds of the resistance also look increasingly solid. Even Ismail Haniyah came directly to Tehran following Soleimani's funeral and called him "martyr Al Quds" which means, Soleimani was a fighter to liberate Palestine from Israeli occupation. This shows the increasingly solid resistance front against the US and Israel in the Middle East.Many media mention Gen. Soleimani is a terrorist. What do you think?It is very clear that General Soleimani fought against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. This cannot be denied and it was acknowledged by the Iraqi and Syrian governments themselves. Soleimani led ISIS crackdown operations in Syria and Iraq, working closely with the two countries' militaries.Finally, in November 2017 ISIS was officially declared defeated, especially because their power centers had been destroyed. Until now, ISIS cells are still moving, but scattered, not as solid as before November 2017. How can someone who is clearly against a global terrorist network like ISIS be called a terrorist?However, Gen. Soleimani also helped Hamas and Hezbollah. This has always been used as an excuse by Western media as well as US and Israeli officials, to distort the facts, accusing Soleimani of being a terrorist. The US and Israel (and some of their allies) designate Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations for fighting Israel.We need to question this determination, whether the armed struggle against the colonial forces, which occupied the country, constitutes an act of terrorism? If so, what about the struggle of our heroes before Indonesia's independence, against the Netherlands and Japan? Can their struggle be called terrorism against the Netherlands and Japan? Of course you can't.Especially for the struggle against Israel, we need to return to the root of the problem: what is Israel's status in the land? Doesn't the UN also recognize that Israel is occupying Palestinian lands? That's why there is the term "occupied Palestine" in various official UN documents.Iran considers that the US carried out an act of terrorism by the assassination order. What do you think?The assassination of General Soleimani was carried out "officially" by the US government, acknowledged by President Trump himself. That is, it is a state act. When viewed from the International Humanitarian Law, namely the law that regulates when a country can use its military power, namely Article 51 of the UN Charter, it states that every member state of the United Nations has the right to self-defense in case of an armed attack, until the Security Council takes steps necessary to maintain international peace and security.President Trump took refuge behind this article to justify his killing of Soleimani, arguing that the US was defending himself because Soleimani provided a potential threat (imminent attack). This has been argued by the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard, who argues that international jurisprudence and state practice show that self-defense cannot be undertaken to "prevent threats from arising". Self-defense can only be used against an imminent threat, to which there is no other choice but to respond immediately.In fact, Soleimani on January 3, 2020 came to Iraq as an Iranian envoy, coming in civilian clothes and civilian aircraft. Even as recognized by the Prime Minister of Iraq, Soleimani came at the invitation of the Iraqi government. This means that Soleimani is doing diplomatic duties; he poses absolutely no threat to the US as Trump claims.From this, we can conclude that the US has committed a violation of International Humanitarian Law. If we trace it again, there are other international laws that have been violated, for example the law on protection of diplomatic missions or international human rights law.So, can the US action be called state terrorism? Unfortunately there is no international law that agrees that terrorism can be carried out by the state. Terrorism is always considered an action carried out by non-state actors. However, many studies have been conducted, which conclude that the state is very likely to commit terrorism, even if the country with its resources is far more "sophisticated" in carrying out terrorism.The purpose of terrorism is to change the behavior of the target state / government. For example, Al Qaeda commits terrorism in country X, with the aim of having country X change its policies so that it is in line with Al Qaeda's wishes. The US by terrorizing Soleimani wanted to change Iran's behavior so that it would bow to US pressure. This means that, based on its characteristics, what the US did to Soleimani could be categorized as state-terrorism.Kita tahu bahwa Front perlawanan Islam telah kehilangan salah satu simbol, seorang komandan, dan figur terpenting perlawanan. Bagaimana Anda melihat dampak perjuangan Front Perlawanan setahun pasca kesyahidan Jenderal Qassem Solaimani, dan seperti apa kelanjutan proyek perlawanan yang diprakarsai oleh Jenderal Soleimani? Terutama dalam perang melawan kelompok teroris dan tindakan pendudukan AS di Irak, Afghanistan, Suriah, dan di tempat lain di dunia?I think I already answered that in the previous questions.Thank you very much for your time.