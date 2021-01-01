Zarif Warns of US Plot to Fabricate Pretext for War

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to the deployment of American B-52 bombers to the Middle East, citing reports from Iraq that the US is looking for a pretext for a war.

“Instead of fighting Covid in US, Donald Trump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region,” Zarif said in a tweet on Thursday.“Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war,” the top Iranian diplomat warned.“Iran doesn't seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests,” Zarif underscored.Iranian military commanders have time and again underlined that the Islamic Republic does not seek war with the US, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region.