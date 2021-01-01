US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force (IRGC) Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani said Washington’s acts of mischief in the region will not change the path of resistance.

The path of resistance and General Soleimani will continue and the US’s acts of mischief will not stop the global support for the oppressed in Yemen, Syria, and Palestine, General Qaani said on Friday addressing a ceremony marking the first martyrdom anniversary of Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran.Enemies should know that their acts of mischief will not bring any change to the path of resistance as well as the IRGC Quds force, he added, referring to some suspicious moves by the US military in the region.Tensions have risen between Iran and the US ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of the Iranian legendary anti-terror commander. The Pentagon on Thursday sent home the only Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Middle East, a move that will reduce American firepower in the region amid heightened tensions with Iran. The decision came one day after Air Force B-52 bombers flew nonstop from the United States to the Persian Gulf in a show of force that military officials said was intended to caution Iran.Noting that the US assassinated the top Iranian General at the behest of Saudi Arabia and Israel, General Qaani said, “Those who committed this criminal act should be aware that the world’s freedom-seeking people will one day respond (to this criminal act), and it is even possible that some people inside your home (the US) would respond to their crime”.Lieutenant General Soleimani and his Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were assassinated along with their companions in a US terror drone strike authorized by Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill two days later, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.The US assassination drew a wave of condemnation from officials and movements throughout the world and triggered huge public protests across the region.Early on January 8, 2020, the IRGC targeted the US-run Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq’s western province of Anbar after launching a wave of attacks to retaliate the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.