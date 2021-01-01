Iran Informs UNSC of Rising US Movements in Persian Gulf

Islam Times - The United Nations Security Council and the international community should compel the United States to end destabilizing measures in the Persian Gulf region, Iran’s Chargé d’Affaires to UN Eshagh Al-Habib has said.

“Since such military adventurism is in clear contradiction with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations and has serious ramifications for regional and international peace and security, the United Nations Security Council is expected to compel the United States to abide by the principles and rules of international law and stop these unlawful measures. Likewise, the international community should demand that the United States put an end to its destabilizing measures in such a volatile region as the Persian Gulf,” Al-Habib said, as quoted by Iran’s mission to the UN.The diplomat mentioned that Tehran was not seeking conflict, while Washington’s behaviour had deteriorated the “already tense security environment” in the Middle East.Al-Habib’s letter is addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council head, Jerry Matjila.In a letter dated 31 December, the Iranian diplomat said that the US “military adventurism” in the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea has especially intensified in recent weeks. In particular, Al-Habib pointed to flights of US long-range strategic bombers in the region and series of disinformation campaigns against Tehran.