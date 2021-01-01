0
Friday 1 January 2021 - 08:46

Iran Informs UNSC of Rising US Movements in Persian Gulf

Story Code : 907341
Iran Informs UNSC of Rising US Movements in Persian Gulf
“Since such military adventurism is in clear contradiction with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations and has serious ramifications for regional and international peace and security, the United Nations Security Council is expected to compel the United States to abide by the principles and rules of international law and stop these unlawful measures. Likewise, the international community should demand that the United States put an end to its destabilizing measures in such a volatile region as the Persian Gulf,” Al-Habib said, as quoted by Iran’s mission to the UN.

The diplomat mentioned that Tehran was not seeking conflict, while Washington’s behaviour had deteriorated the “already tense security environment” in the Middle East.

Al-Habib’s letter is addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council head, Jerry Matjila.

In a letter dated 31 December, the Iranian diplomat said that the US “military adventurism” in the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea has especially intensified in recent weeks. In particular, Al-Habib pointed to flights of US long-range strategic bombers in the region and series of disinformation campaigns against Tehran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
1 January 2021
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
1 January 2021
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
1 January 2021
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
31 December 2020
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
31 December 2020
It Is Everyone
It Is Everyone's Duty to Continue Soleimani's Mission
31 December 2020
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
31 December 2020
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
30 December 2020
Moroccan Lawyers Demand Cancelation of Normalization Agreement with ‘Israel’
Moroccan Lawyers Demand Cancelation of Normalization Agreement with ‘Israel’
30 December 2020
Israeli Regime Opposes US Return to JCPOA, Any Deal with Iran
Israeli Regime Opposes US Return to JCPOA, Any Deal with Iran
30 December 2020
Syria’s Air Defense Units Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus
Syria’s Air Defense Units Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus
30 December 2020
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
29 December 2020