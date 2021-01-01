0
Friday 1 January 2021 - 09:01

Sayyed Safiddine Vows the Harshest Revenge on The US for Assassinating Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis

Story Code : 907346
Sayyed Safiddine Vows the Harshest Revenge on The US for Assassinating Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
Sayyed Safieddine emphasized that the blood of martyr Soleimani is still boiling in the veins of the Axis of Resistance, which he innovated and sacrificed his soul for.

He then added that outgoing US President Donald Trump imagined that after he assassinates martyr Soleimani the Axis of Resistance would be disjointed, noting, however, that “the Resistance, which martyr Soleimani nurtured with his efforts, and offered it his soul and blood, will remain present in all battlefields.”

“The flag of martyr Qassem Soleimani will remain high, and the resistance fighters will raise it above the holy al-Aqsa Mosque’s dome,” Sayyed Safieddine stated.

“Martyr Soleimani is the true conqueror and the leader of resistance before and after his martyrdom.”

The Hezbollah official further noted that “the enemy attacked our region to abuse it, but the difference was made by the Resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.”

“We are the people of work, and we will take the harshest revenge on the United States,” Sayyed Safieddine concluded.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] former Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike that targeted his car, along with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] second-in-command Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital on January 3rd, 2020.
