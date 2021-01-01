Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
Only three weeks left before Trump leaves office, his state department prepared a controversial proposal to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo must decide whether to sign off on the plan, the New York Times reported, citing two US officials.
It is unclear whether Pompeo has decided to move ahead with the designation, the Times wrote.
The State Department notified Congress in May that Cuba was among five countries it said were “not cooperating fully” with US so-called counter-terrorism efforts.
If approved, the move will automatically trigger US sanctions against Havana.
In response to the move, President Díaz-Canel said in a tweet on Thursday that Havana condemns “a unilateral, absurd, hypocritical and unjust maneuver of the US administration to include Cuba in their list of state sponsors of terrorism.”
“This administration protects terrorist groups acting against #Cuba,” he said.
Díaz-Canel also wrote that Havana “will constantly and rightfully denounce every mercenary and imperialist action against #Cuba.”
