0
Friday 1 January 2021 - 09:53

Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List

Story Code : 907361
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
Only three weeks left before Trump leaves office, his state department prepared a controversial proposal to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo must decide whether to sign off on the plan, the New York Times reported, citing two US officials.

It is unclear whether Pompeo has decided to move ahead with the designation, the Times wrote.

The State Department notified Congress in May that Cuba was among five countries it said were “not cooperating fully” with US so-called counter-terrorism efforts.

If approved, the move will automatically trigger US sanctions against Havana.

In response to the move, President Díaz-Canel said in a tweet on Thursday that Havana condemns “a unilateral, absurd, hypocritical and unjust maneuver of the US administration to include Cuba in their list of state sponsors of terrorism.”

“This administration protects terrorist groups acting against #Cuba,” he said.

Díaz-Canel also wrote that Havana “will constantly and rightfully denounce every mercenary and imperialist action against #Cuba.”

We condemn a unilateral, absurd, hypocritical and unjust maneuver of the US administration to include Cuba in their list of state sponsors of terrorism. This administration protects terrorist groups acting against #Cuba#LivingCuba https://t.co/pAqKbP6lez
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 31, 2020

Things will no longer be easy for them. We will constantly and rightfully denounce every mercenary and imperialist action against #Cuba#LivingCuba https://t.co/tvV1RUK7Ez
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 31, 2020

Democrats denounced the Cuba proposal on Tuesday, describing it as an attempt to unfairly limit the incoming administration of president-elect Joe Biden.

“It’s another stunt by this president with less than 23 days to go,” said Democrat Representative Gregory Meeks.

He said that Trump is “trying to put handcuffs on the incoming administration.”

Biden’s incoming administration could take Cuba back off the list, but the process might take several months.

Washington removed Cuba from its list of terrorism sponsors in 2015, after former president Barack Obama announced the normalization of relations with Havana for the first time in almost six decades.

Obama had dropped economic sanctions, relaxed restrictions on travel and trade, and reopened an embassy in the Cuban capital.

He also became the first US president to visit the island in more than eight decade.

Cuba was first added to the terrorism list by the Reagan administration in 1982.
Source : PR
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
1 January 2021
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
1 January 2021
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
1 January 2021
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
31 December 2020
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
31 December 2020
It Is Everyone
It Is Everyone's Duty to Continue Soleimani's Mission
31 December 2020
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
31 December 2020
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
30 December 2020
Moroccan Lawyers Demand Cancelation of Normalization Agreement with ‘Israel’
Moroccan Lawyers Demand Cancelation of Normalization Agreement with ‘Israel’
30 December 2020
Israeli Regime Opposes US Return to JCPOA, Any Deal with Iran
Israeli Regime Opposes US Return to JCPOA, Any Deal with Iran
30 December 2020
Syria’s Air Defense Units Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus
Syria’s Air Defense Units Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus
30 December 2020
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
Revenge for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Not Necessarily Military: Iran’s Envoy
29 December 2020