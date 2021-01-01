0
Friday 1 January 2021 - 11:23

Poll: Blue and White Could Fail to Make It Past Electoral Threshold

Story Code : 907381
The survey, published by the entity’s Ma'ariv on Friday and conducted on Thursday, saw only 2.6 percent of the 531 respondents come out in favor of the party, which would need at least 3.25 percent to gain Knesset representation.

Likud, chaired by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will remain the largest party in the parliament with its 29 seats, the poll suggested.

New Hope, a party led by former Likud member and Netanyahu rival Gideon Sa'ar, trails behind Likud with 17 seats, with Yesh Atid-Telem coming in third with 14 seats.

The right-wing Yamina party, headed by former War Minister Naftali Bennett, was given 13 seats in the poll, followed by the predominantly Arab Joint List party with its 11 mandates.

Shas and United Torah Judaism, two right-wing religious parties allied with Likud, secured eight seats each, and so did Ron Huldai's The Israelis party, while Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu got seven Knesset votes.

The left-wing Meretz party secured five seats, with Labor failing to clear the electoral threshold.

As the “Israeli” entity prepares for a new snap election in March 2021, the country's political landscape is in motion, with defections and new parties popping up both on the left and the right.
