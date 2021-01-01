Yemen’s Ambassador to Tehran: Martyr Soleimani Was the Comrade in Arms to All Yemeni Resistance Fighters

Islam Times - Yemeni Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim al-Daylami underscored on the occasion marking the first martyrdom anniversary of the “Leaders of Victory” that Martyr Qassem Soleimani was the fulcrum of the resistance front against Zionist-American schemes.

Al-Daylami noted that the United States has committed the crime of the century in assassinating the leader Soleimani and his companions.“Martyr Soleimani was the unknown and the known soldier at once,” the Yemeni ambassador said, adding that “in wake of the crime of his assassination, the heroic operation and the field achievements started emerging from Yemen.”“Yemen is an inseparable part of the resistance front; and martyr Soleimani was the comrade in path and arms to all Yemeni resistance fighters,” al-Daylami concluded.