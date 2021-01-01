0
Friday 1 January 2021 - 13:21

Yemen’s Ambassador to Tehran: Martyr Soleimani Was the Comrade in Arms to All Yemeni Resistance Fighters

Yemen’s Ambassador to Tehran: Martyr Soleimani Was the Comrade in Arms to All Yemeni Resistance Fighters
Al-Daylami noted that the United States has committed the crime of the century in assassinating the leader Soleimani and his companions.

“Martyr Soleimani was the unknown and the known soldier at once,” the Yemeni ambassador said, adding that “in wake of the crime of his assassination, the heroic operation and the field achievements started emerging from Yemen.”

“Yemen is an inseparable part of the resistance front; and martyr Soleimani was the comrade in path and arms to all Yemeni resistance fighters,” al-Daylami concluded.
