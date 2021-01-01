0
Friday 1 January 2021 - 13:41

Another US Convoy Attacked Near Kuwait-Iraq Border

Another US Convoy Attacked Near Kuwait-Iraq Border
For several consecutive times in the past month, US coalition logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb this afternoon on Thursday, according to Alsumaria.

The explosion occurred near ‘Jerishan’ crossing in southern Iraqi city of Basra. The attack did not cause any casualties or financial losses.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

Also on Tuesday, two convoys carrying US coalition logistics equipment, one in al-Muthanna Governorate and another in al-Diwaniyah province, were targeted by a roadside bomb.
