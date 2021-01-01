“Martyr Suleimani… The First Palestinian Who Fought on Frontlines”

Islam Times - Prominent figures from the Axis of Resistance praised martyr Qassem Suleimani, Head of IRGC’s Quds Force, on his first martyrdom anniversary along with Deputy Head of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Addressing a ceremony marking the occasion in Tehran, Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Palestinian Resistance group Ziad Nakhale said that martyr Suleimani “was the first Palestinian and the first Muslim who used to stand on the frontlines.”“Those rockets which hit the capital of the Zionist entity, it was martyr Suleimani who oversaw its delivery to the Palestinian Resistance,” Nakhale said.“Martyr Suleimani was the major obstacle in front of schemes by the great satan,” the Palestinian commander said, referring to US.For his part, Chairman of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Commission Faleh Al-Fayyad stressed that martyr Suleimani gained the hearts of Iraqis.“Iraq won’t forget favor offered by martyr Suleimani. We owe gratitude to this great man,” Fayyad said addressing the ceremony at Tehran University.He said meanwhile, that major loss was inflicted upon the Iraqi people by the martyrdom of General Suleimani, noting that he was assassinated on their land.Fayyad also stressed that the Iraqi people know the gravity of conspiracy against Resistance,Iraqi people will stay on the path of martyr Suleimani and won’t abandon Palestine, the Iraqi official stated.On the other hand, Syra’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun said “the occasion today is not that of two martyrs, rather it is an issue of two leaders who draw the path of Resistance.”“Martyr Suleimani came from Iran to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Gaza to deliver one message: We are a unified nation that knows no borders,” Sheikh Hassoun said.The Syrian Mufto also lashed out at some Arab regime over normalizing ties with the Zionist entity, stressing that the only way to retrieve the rights is through Resistance.