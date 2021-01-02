0
Saturday 2 January 2021 - 07:14

Iran to Start 20% Uranium Enrichment Soon: Salehi

Speaking in a TV interview Friday night, Ali-Akbar Salehi said his organization has submitted a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency to inform the UN watchdog of the plan, which follows a counteractive measure passed by the Iranian Parliament.

“Based on a new law passed by the Parliament, we are intending to start the 20%-uranium enrichment in Fordow facility.”

He said the AEOI needs to change the uranium gas cylinders to embark on the new move.

The Iranian parliament approved a bill in December aimed at the lifting of sanctions after the failure of JCPOA’s European parties to fulfill commitments and in wake of the assassination of an Iranian scientist.

The plan obliges the AEOI to produce at least 120 kg of 20% enriched uranium annually and store it inside the country within two months after the adoption of the law.

According to the motion, the AEOI should start the installation, gas injection, enrichment, and storage of nuclear materials up to an appropriate enrichment degree within a period of three months using at least 1,000 IR-2m centrifuges.

The motion also requires the Iranian government to stop any regulatory access beyond the Additional Protocol within two months of its enactment in line with Articles 36 and 37 of the JCPOA which was signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015.

Based on the motion, if the European parties to the JCPOA start observing their obligations within three months following approval of this law, the Iranian administration should submit a proposal to the parliament on Iran's reciprocal measures for restoring full implementation of its JCPOA obligations.
