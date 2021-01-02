‘Israel’ Instigating against Lebanon’s Irrigation Projects on Border: A War May Break Out

Islam Times - The Israeli enemy launched a propaganda that instigates against Lebanon’s irrigation projects on the borders with the occupied Palestinian territories under unbased pretexts.

Lebanon has started constructing water pools over Hamames hill which lies near the border and off the Zionist settlement of Mutella in order to provide an agricultural project in the area with the suitable irrigation.The Zionist officials claimed that this project would lead to the depletion of the water which flows from Al-Wazzani River to Jordan River despite the fact that Lebanon plans to benefit only from its right to its water resources in the area.The Israeli circles considered that ‘Israel’ must include the water resources issue in the indirect talks with Lebanon to demarcate the marine borders, adding that the US administration would exert pressures on the Lebanese officials in order to move in this direction.The Zionist analysts even claimed that Lebanon’s agricultural project would lead cause drought in the area watered by Jordan River, considering that the the confrontation may turn into a war between the two sides.