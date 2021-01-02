Internal Political Crisis Threaten Israel's Existence: Former Army Chief

Islam Times - The former chief of staff of the Israeli army has admitted that the deepening rift within the regime and the inability to form a stable government are the real threat to Israel's existence, not external enemies.

In an article published in Yediot Ahronot newspaper on Thursday, General Gadi Eisenkot said Israel is currently going through a very difficult period, where in addition to external threats, the entity faces a serious political crisis and a growing lack of confidence in the political institutions."This is a crisis that deepens polarization and rift in the Israeli society," Eisenkot said.The retired general slammed the Israeli political leaders saying "Israel needs leadership that leads the state and advances its national values and crystallizes a national vision accompanied by an appropriate strategy."He warned that, in addition to the coronavirus crisis, the economic and social crises, the security challenges have not disappeared namely the conflict with the Palestinians.Commenting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Eisenkot said the binational state proposition could be destructive to the future of Israel, calling on the need to separate from the Palestinians, preferably through an agreement with strict security arrangements.With regard to the Gaza Strip, Eisenkot called for a long-term agreement based on an absolute ceasefire.Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli media reported that Eisenkot has decided not to run in the upcoming Knesset elections.