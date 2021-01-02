0
Saturday 2 January 2021 - 08:11

US Surpasses 20 Million COVID-19 Cases on First Day of 2021

Story Code : 907513
US Surpasses 20 Million COVID-19 Cases on First Day of 2021
The US continued to surpass other countries in COVID-19 cases as it reached 20 million at the start of the new year, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 deaths have also increased in the country, totaling more than 346,000.

India and Brazil trail behind the US in coronavirus cases at over 10 million and 7 million, respectively.

The increase comes as officials race to vaccinate millions of Americans but have come off to a slow and messy start.

President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations. However, Biden acknowledged that it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated.”

Globally, more than 83 million cases have been confirmed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
2 January 2021
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
2 January 2021
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at 'New Crossroads'
2 January 2021
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
1 January 2021
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
1 January 2021
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
1 January 2021
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
1 January 2021
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
31 December 2020
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
31 December 2020
It Is Everyone
It Is Everyone's Duty to Continue Soleimani's Mission
31 December 2020
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
31 December 2020
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
30 December 2020