0
Saturday 2 January 2021 - 09:11

50 Taliban Members Killed in Afghanistan's Helmand

Story Code : 907537
50 Taliban Members Killed in Afghanistan
In a statement issued on Saturday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense said that a senior Taliban commander had clashed with security forces in the Basharan area of Nad-e- Ali county and he was killed in an army airstrike.

In addition to killing three men who were responsible for the bombing, dozens of weapons and a number of missiles of Taliban were destroyed in the attack, the statement added.

Over the past few days, airstrikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan's Badakhshan, Helmand, Farah, Faryab and Nangarhar provinces have sharply increased.
Related Stories
Taliban attack capital of Afghanistan’s Helmand Province
Islam Times - Taliban militants have reportedly entered the capital of Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand after launching a large-scale attack in the area.
Comment


Featured Stories
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
2 January 2021
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
2 January 2021
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at 'New Crossroads'
2 January 2021
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
1 January 2021
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
1 January 2021
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
1 January 2021
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
1 January 2021
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
31 December 2020
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
31 December 2020
It Is Everyone
It Is Everyone's Duty to Continue Soleimani's Mission
31 December 2020
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
31 December 2020
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
30 December 2020