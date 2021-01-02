Haniyeh: New Efforts Resumed for Palestine National Reconciliation

Islam Times - The head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced the beginning of new efforts to resume dialogue between Palestinian groups with the aim of achieving national reconciliation.

In a speech on Friday, Ismail Haniyeh referred to Hamas' domestic and international contacts in this regard, saying: "New efforts are underway to resume the national dialogue in order to achieve national reconciliation and unity."According to the Anatolian News Agency, Haniyeh said: "We are consulting with domestic and foreign parties in order to start a national dialogue with the Fatah movement and other national and Islamic groups to achieve reconciliation."He stressed that Hamas considers national unity as the foundation and the main pillar of confrontation with the occupying Zionist regime and Israel's plans to destroy the Palestinian cause and the Palestinians' rights to the land, sanctities, and the right of return of Palestinian refugees."Hamas believes that national unity must be achieved through the reconstruction of the Palestinian leadership institutions, including the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, based on national participation and consensus," Haniyeh said.Hamas and Fatah, the two main Palestinian groups, have been at loggerheads for years. Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, and the Fatah movement controls the West Bank in the form of the Palestinian Authority.About two months ago, a new round of talks between the two sides delegations to end the dispute was held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, but Hamas said that national reconciliation talks had been disrupted following the resumption of security relations between the Palestinian Authority and the Zionist regime.