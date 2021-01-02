Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province

Islam Times - An Afghan radio journalist has been killed in a car ambush by unknown gunmen in the central province of Ghor, the fifth media worker in the country to be killed in the past two months.

Governor’s spokesman Aref Aber said on Friday that Besmullah Adel Aimaq, editor-in-chief of Voice of Ghor radio, was shot dead when he was moving to the city of Firoz Koh, the capital of Ghor.No group has yet claimed responsibility for the journalist’s killing.The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, a non-governmental organization that provides support for Afghan media workers in emergency situations and distress and also safety training courses, confirmed Aimaq’s murder.The incident comes weeks after unknown gunmen killed Rahmatullah Nekzad with a silenced pistol near his home while he was travelling to a nearby mosque in the restive eastern city of Ghazni.A number of prominent Afghans have been ambushed by gunmen or killed in bomb attacks in recent months.Afghanistan goes through intensified violence even though government negotiators and the Taliban militant group are in talks for peace. Progress has been slow, however.The intra-Afghan negotiations began in the wake of a deal reached between the United States and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, in February.Under the Taliban-US deal, Washington promised to pull out all its troops by mid-2021 in return for the Taliban to stop their attacks on US-led occupation foreign forces in Afghanistan.The deal was intended to result in the reduction of bloodshed, but Taliban militants have continued attacking Afghan security forces and civilians.