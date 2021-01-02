Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations

Islam Times - Iran’s embassy in Norway said in a statement that anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was not only a hero for the Iranian nation but also a savior of the oppressed nations in the region.

“Martyr Soleimani was not only a national hero of Iran but he was also a savior to many of oppressed nations in the region,” the statement read, adding that the assassination of this great commander was a clear testimony to the destructive role of the US in the region.The statement stressed that both friends and enemies admit that had it not been for the bravery of General Soleimani and his fellow combatants the whole region would have been attacked by the ISIL.“The perpetrators of this nefarious crime will not be immune and they will be brought to justice one day,” the statement went on to say.In relevant remarks on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the country will not rest unless the perpetrators of the last year terrorist attack on chief anti-terror Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani are put on trial.The foreign ministry wrote on its official Twitter account on Friday that the Iranian nation will rest only after punishing those who had a role in the cowardly act of assassinating Martyr Qassem Soleimani.The Twitter account added that the US’ assassination of Iran’s top commander was in violation of the international law and Iraq's sovereignty.By committing a craven act of terror against Gen Soleimani, the US violated int'l law & the UN Charter in a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty.Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike on Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020.The airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The two were martyred in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport.Five Iranian and five Iraqi military men were martyred by the missiles fired by the US drone at Baghdad International Airport.On January 8 and after the funeral ceremony of General Soleimani, the IRGC Aerospace Force started heavy ballistic missile attacks on US Ein Al-Assad airbase in Southwestern Iraq near the border with Syria and a US operated airbase in Erbil in retaliation for the US assassination of General Soleimani.Ein Al-Assad is an airbase with a 4km runway at 188m altitude from sea levels, which is the main and the largest US airbase in Iraq. Early reports said the radar systems and missile defense shields in Ein Al-Assad failed to operate and intercept the Iranian missiles. Unofficial reports said the US army's central radar systems at Ein Al-Assad had been jammed by electronic warfare.The second IRGC reprisal attack targeted a US military base near Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the second leg of "Martyr Soleimani" reprisal operation.Iraq said the attacks had not taken any toll from its army men stationed at these two bases. The US army had blocked entrance into Ein Al-Assad to everyone, including the Iraqi army.The IRGC officials said none of the missiles had been intercepted.Meantime, Iran announced in late June that it had issued arrest warrants for 36 officials of the US and other countries who have been involved in the assassination of the martyred General Soleimani."36 individuals who have been involved or ordered the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including the political and military officials of the US and other governments, have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them by the judiciary officials and red alerts have also been issued for them via the Interpol," Alqasi Mehr said at the time.He said that the prosecuted individuals are accused of murder and terrorist action, adding that US President Donald Trump stands at the top of the list and will be prosecuted as soon as he stands down presidency after his term ends.