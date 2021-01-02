Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah

Islam Times - At last five civilians have been martyred when Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi launched artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in the strategic port city of Hudaydah.

Acting Provincial Governor, Muhammad Ayyash Qahim, told Yemen’s official Saba news agency that the attack in al-Hawk district of the city took place on Friday evening.He said five people were martyred and many injured in the incident, noting that the victims were waiting for their families to leave when they were hit.Qahim condemned the “horrific act” committed by Saudi mercenaries and Saudi-led military forces, stressing that targeting a civilian structure is “a war crime and inconsistent with all international and humanitarian principles, and a flagrant violation of the provisions of the Stockholm agreement.”The attack on Hudaydah comes as the strategic port city was part of an agreement clinched between the Ansarullah movement and Hadi loyalists in Sweden in December 2018.The document included three provisions: a ceasefire along the Hudaydah front and the redeployment of armed forces out of the city and its port; an agreement on prisoner exchange; and a statement of understanding on the southern Yemeni city of Ta’izz.Later in the day, Qahim criticized the United Nations for its utter silence on Hudaydah shelling, telling Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the port city “is being bombed in the face of an unjustified silence” from the world body.