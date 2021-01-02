0
Saturday 2 January 2021 - 11:24

Sayyed Houthi: Martyr Suleimani “Stood Firm in All Battlefields of Jihad”

Story Code : 907566
On the first martyrdom anniversary of Gen. Suleimani, Sayyed Houthi praised him as one of Allah’s soldiers who was devoted and had high insight.

“Martyr Suleimani stood firm in the path of Jihad. He was the soldier of Islam who was present on all battlefields and frontlines,” Sayyed Houthi said in the message.

“Martyr Suleimani will ever last in the sentiment of free people through his contributions in all fronts.”

Sayyed Houthi, meanwhile, said that hegemonic tyrants were bothered by martyr Suleimani’s achievements.

Gen. Suleimani was the Head of IRGC’s Quds Force. He was martyred along with the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in a US strike on Baghdad Airport on January 3, 2020. The strike was ordered by President Donald Trump.
