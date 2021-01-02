‘Pelosi’s House’ Defaced With ‘Cancel Rent’ Graffiti & Pig’s Head Left in Driveway

Islam Times - A house reportedly owned by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been vandalized with Antifa symbols and slogans, demanding more social welfare. Photos circulated online showed a pig’s head in a puddle of fake blood left at the gates.

The incident, first reported by TMZ on Friday, saw vandals using black paint to cover what is said to be Pelosi’s garage door in San Francisco with graffiti. The drawings refer to a proposed $2,000 stimulus check that failed to pass in Congress despite President Donald Trump’s vocal support for the measure.Other slogans read “cancel rent” and “we want everything.” The peculiar scene also featured a pig’s head and fake blood smeared all over the ground at the garage door.Citing police sources, TMZ reported that officers responded to a call at Pelosi’s house at around 3am on New Year’s Day.A photo taken by San Francisco Republican John Dennis, who last year unsuccessfully ran for election to unseat Pelosi in California's 12th Congressional district, shows the House Speaker’s garage door covered with black drapes, presumably to conceal the damage.“Dems like Pelosi will learn sooner or later: you cannot appease the violent left,” Dennis wrote.Pelosi has been one of the proponents of raising the stimulus check from $600 to $2,000, accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.] of delaying the vote on the House-passed bill that approved the increase.McConnell, who said that he sees “no realistic path” for the legislation to pass in the Senate, has in turn become the target of incendiary rhetoric from the left, including, most recently, from a Virginia ‘school teacher of the year.’ Rodney Robinson, named National Teacher of the Year in 2019, was forced to apologize earlier this week after inciting an attack on McConnell after he “jokingly” suggested the senator’s neighbor should assault him for his favored policy.