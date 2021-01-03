‘Israeli’ Military Fears Possible Iran-backed Strikes: Report

Islam Times - Out of fear from a possible military action, the Zionist occupation forces are reportedly preparing for a possible strike from pro-Iran groups in Iraq or Yemen, ‘Israeli’ Kan public broadcaster reported.

According to the report, the ‘Israeli’ military recently held discussions on the matter.In last week's interview with a Saudi newspaper, a Zionist military spokesman said that while Tel Aviv did not see any signs pointing to an Iranian plot to strike the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories from its own territory, and attack from Iraq or Yemen could be a possibility.Hidai Zilberman claimed that the occupation entity knew of Iranian efforts to develop drones and missiles in these countries and that these projectiles could potentially reach the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.He then added that Zionist submarines were active in the region, monitoring Iran's movements and activity.