0
Sunday 3 January 2021 - 09:14

‘Israeli’ Military Fears Possible Iran-backed Strikes: Report

Story Code : 907768
‘Israeli’ Military Fears Possible Iran-backed Strikes: Report
According to the report, the ‘Israeli’ military recently held discussions on the matter.

In last week's interview with a Saudi newspaper, a Zionist military spokesman said that while Tel Aviv did not see any signs pointing to an Iranian plot to strike the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories from its own territory, and attack from Iraq or Yemen could be a possibility.

Hidai Zilberman claimed that the occupation entity knew of Iranian efforts to develop drones and missiles in these countries and that these projectiles could potentially reach the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

He then added that Zionist submarines were active in the region, monitoring Iran's movements and activity.
Related Stories
Biggest Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Report
Islam Times - Iran is sending its biggest fleet yet of tankers to Venezuela to help the South American nation weather a crippling fuel shortage,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
2 January 2021
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
2 January 2021
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at 'New Crossroads'
2 January 2021
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
1 January 2021
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
1 January 2021
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
1 January 2021
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
1 January 2021
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
31 December 2020
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
Detained Saudi Pilots Will Only Be Exchanged for Palestinian Inmates: Yemen’s Ansarullah
31 December 2020
It Is Everyone
It Is Everyone's Duty to Continue Soleimani's Mission
31 December 2020
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
Turkish Police Detain Daesh Suspects: Report
31 December 2020
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
Interpol Rejects Arresting Culprits Involved in Assassinating General Suleimani
30 December 2020