Sunday 3 January 2021 - 09:19

At Least 5 Killed in Car Bomb Explosion in Syria’s Ras Al-Ain

Media reports suggest that the incident occurred near the al-Jawza roundabout. In a separate attack on the same day, a suspected grenade explosion in a market in Al Hasakah city left at least seven civilians injured. 

SANA's correspondent in Hasaka, quoting local sources, stated that the explosion of an explosive device planted in a car in the Al-Khadra market in Ras Al-Ain in the northwestern countryside of Hasaka caused the death of two children, their mother's injuries, and material damage to the property of the people.

According to SANA, the areas where the militants supported by the Turkey are spread in the countryside of Hasakah have been witnessing bombings and infighting among militants over control of the occupied areas, which caused the death of dozens and the displacement of civilians from their villages, towns and agricultural lands.

Ankara-backed militants were deployed to northeastern Syria in October last year after Turkish military forces launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to push militants of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) away from border areas.

Ankara views the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.

On October 22 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum of understanding that asserted YPG militants had to withdraw from the Turkish-controlled "safe zone" in northeastern Syria within 150 hours, after which Ankara and Moscow would run joint patrols around the area.
