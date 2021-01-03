0
Sunday 3 January 2021 - 10:12

4 Killed in Suicide Attack in Somalia

4 Killed in Suicide Attack in Somalia
In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the attack took place near the Mogadishu-Afgoya road construction work, which was conducted by a Turkish company. The ministry noted that four Turkish nationals have been injured in the attack.

It also condemned the attack and pledged solidarity with the Somalian government and the people.

Dismissing earlier reports that the attack targeted Turkish troops in the country, security sources said the perpetrator carried it out against Turkish workers by blowing himself up as he rode his motorcycle, the Daily Sabah reported.

The attack took place some 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from the Turkish military base, Camp TURKSOM, in Mogadishu and no military personnel has been affected by the attack, the sources added.

Turkey's base in Somalia is its biggest overseas military training base and was inaugurated in 2017.

Turkey's vast aid effort at the height of the 2011 famine endeared it to many Somali people, and it has continued to pour in aid, much of it from private companies.

It has built schools, hospitals and infrastructure and provided scholarships for Somalis to study in Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited Mogadishu several times and when he made his first trip there in 2011 he became the first non-African leader to visit the war-ravaged nation in 20 years.
