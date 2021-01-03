0
Sunday 3 January 2021 - 10:14

11 Killed, 3 Injured by Gunmen in SW Pakistan

Story Code : 907782
Unidentified militants abducted laborers working in a coal mine on late Saturday night and later killed them after taking them to another area, Deputy Commissioner of Bolan Murad Kasi said.

Sources from the province's intelligence agencies told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the militants handcuffed the laborers and tied their feet before shooting them from a close range.

The injured laborers were shifted to a nearby hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

Investigation into the incident is underway. No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.
Related Stories
11 killed in fighting between rival Taliban militants in Aghanistan
Islam Times - Afghan security officials say at least 11 people have been killed and 10 others injured during fierce infighting between rival members ...
