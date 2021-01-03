11 Killed, 3 Injured by Gunmen in SW Pakistan

Islam Times - Eleven laborers of a coal mine were killed and three others injured when unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at them in Bolan district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, officials said on Sunday.

Unidentified militants abducted laborers working in a coal mine on late Saturday night and later killed them after taking them to another area, Deputy Commissioner of Bolan Murad Kasi said.Sources from the province's intelligence agencies told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the militants handcuffed the laborers and tied their feet before shooting them from a close range.The injured laborers were shifted to a nearby hospital, but their condition remains unknown.Investigation into the incident is underway. No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.