Islam Times - The Zionist newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, reported on Sunday what it called as the hugest ammunition robbery in the history of the Israeli army, mentioning that soldiers assisted thieves to steal 93 thousand bullets from Tsalim military site in southern occupied Palestine.

The paper noted that the thieves managed to get acquainted with the distribution of the guard duty shifts and reach the ammunition cache after obtaining the help of some soldiers who serve at the site.Yedioth Aronoth mentioned that the enemy’s military police started interrogating a number of soldiers who serve at the site, adding that a number of suspects were arrested.