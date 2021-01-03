0
Sunday 3 January 2021

Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report

As the Zionist entity entered its third general lockdown on Sunday, forcing many Israelis to hold off on their plans for New Year’s celebrations, others took the opportunity to travel to Dubai and “catch two birds with one stone,” Jpost said.

“Enjoy the new destination recently made available for Israelis and celebrate the Near Year in one of the city’s glamorous rooftop parties,” the daily added.

Some 8,000 Israelis travelled to Dubai for their New Year celebrations, according to N12.

One of the Israelis who smuggled light drugs into Dubai told N12 that he is not worried about being caught.

“All we did was smuggle some hashish and marijuana to celebrate Silvester (New Year’s Eve) and get high. It isn’t cocaine, it’s light drugs. I don’t believe that we’ll get in trouble. A death sentence for a few hundred grams in our suitcases? We only smoke in our hotel room,” he said.

Another Israeli told N12 that he only realized that he may spend a long time in jail if caught with drugs after landing.

“Only when we arrived did we realize that we’re taking a risk, so we decided to only smoke in our rooms. We won’t walk around with hashish, we’ll party in our room and finish everything that we brought with us,” he said, adding: “We took a risk, but we came here to celebrate, and that’s what we’ll do.”
