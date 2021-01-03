0
Sunday 3 January 2021 - 11:17

Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen

Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Mohammed Nasser al-Atefi warned that Zionist soldiers and officers were spying on the command centers of many occupied areas of Yemen.

He added: "Unfortunately, those who provide services to them, are citizens of countries of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen."

Al-Atefi added: "The member Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen are traitors and have sold their countries for decades, and today they are trying to sell Yemen to the Zionist regime and foreign countries."

 "The new year will be painful for the enemies of the Muslim Ummah and the Yemeni people," the defense minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government noted.
