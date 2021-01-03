3 Hanged in Iran on Terrorism, Felony Charges

Islam Times - Three convicts, including two terrorists involved in bombings, were executed in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan on Sunday.

The provincial Justice Administration Office announced in a statement that legal proceedings had been underway against the two terrorists and the felon since 2015 and 2016 respectively.The two terrorists, identified as Hassan Dehvari and Elias Qalandarzehi, had been arrested early in 2015 at their safe house, which they used to store explosive materials, weapons, firearms and C-4 explosives.They were also found in possession of written material belonging to a Takfiri terrorist group, including bomb-making instructions and extremist content, Press TV reported.The duo had been convicted on multiple charges, including abductions, bombings, transferring abductees to other terrorists, assassination of law enforcement forces, murder of civilians, transferring explosive materials from neighboring Pakistan to Sistan and Balouchestan, and implementing logistical operations on behalf of Takfiri terrorists.The armed offender, named Omid Mahmoudzehi, was also convicted on multiple charges, including accessory to murder, kidnapping, afflicting grievous bodily harm, armed robbery and possession of a firearm.The province has been playing an unwilling host to terrorism and other crimes, many of which have been attributed to Pakistan-based terror outfits.