0
Sunday 3 January 2021 - 13:54

3 Hanged in Iran on Terrorism, Felony Charges

Story Code : 907818
3 Hanged in Iran on Terrorism, Felony Charges
The provincial Justice Administration Office announced in a statement that legal proceedings had been underway against the two terrorists and the felon since 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The two terrorists, identified as Hassan Dehvari and Elias Qalandarzehi, had been arrested early in 2015 at their safe house, which they used to store explosive materials, weapons, firearms and C-4 explosives.

They were also found in possession of written material belonging to a Takfiri terrorist group, including bomb-making instructions and extremist content, Press TV reported.

The duo had been convicted on multiple charges, including abductions, bombings, transferring abductees to other terrorists, assassination of law enforcement forces, murder of civilians, transferring explosive materials from neighboring Pakistan to Sistan and Balouchestan, and implementing logistical operations on behalf of Takfiri terrorists.

The armed offender, named Omid Mahmoudzehi, was also convicted on multiple charges, including accessory to murder, kidnapping, afflicting grievous bodily harm, armed robbery and possession of a firearm.

The province has been playing an unwilling host to terrorism and other crimes, many of which have been attributed to Pakistan-based terror outfits.
Related Stories
FBI recommends felony charges against ex-CIA chief
Islam Times - A former high-ranking US army general and CIA chief is likely to face felony charges over his alleged role in leaking classified documents, according to The New York Times....
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
3 January 2021
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
3 January 2021
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
3 January 2021
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
2 January 2021
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
2 January 2021
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
2 January 2021
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at 'New Crossroads'
2 January 2021
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
1 January 2021
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
1 January 2021
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
1 January 2021
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
1 January 2021
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
31 December 2020