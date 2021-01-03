0
Sunday 3 January 2021 - 14:03

Most Americans Blame GOP, Trump for $2K Stimulus Checks Stalemate: Poll

Story Code : 907823
Most Americans Blame GOP, Trump for $2K Stimulus Checks Stalemate: Poll
National polling data from Data for Progress, a progressive think tank, released Friday from among 1,166 likely voters found that 47 percent blame Republicans in Congress and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell specifically—while just 15 percent blame Trump for not supporting the $600 to $2,000 direct payment increase earlier.

About one-third of Americans surveyed (32 percent) said they blame congressional Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing to push the $2,000 check legislation through both chambers, Newsweek reported.

The same polling center released data that found 81 percent of likely voters prefer $2,000 checks over $600, with just more than half hoping for a Democratic-controlled Senate following the January 5 Georgia runoff election.

The majority of Americans surveyed in the latest Data for Progress polls do appear to blame Republicans (62 percent). But progressives have become split after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer led several Democrats Friday in pushing through a defense spending bill which Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wanted to use as leverage for $2,000 checks.

The push for $2,000 direct payments amid the coronavirus pandemic is now all but over, even though it marked a rare instance in which Trump, a handful of Senate Republicans and congressional Democrats all finally agreed on a relief bill.

"Turns out supporting a $2000 survival check is not only good policy but good politics. In few days, with Democratic Senate and House we can pass it and have it be recurring monthly during the pandemic," tweeted Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, sharing a link to the poll Friday.

But critics responded to Omar's sharing of the Data for Progress polls that show blame being pointed at Republicans, with many asking why she and others voted in favor of the $600 checks in the first place. Many responses wondered why Democrats didn't leverage Senate Republicans for the $2,000 checks.

"Which Democratic senators actually support the $2000 checks, though? So far, at least 41 of them don't seem to think it is much of a priority, but they moved hella quick to defeat Bernie's filibuster alongside their Republican friends to overfund the Pentagon," wrote Utah resident Josh Bowden.

The Data for Progress polling data released Thursday echoed Omar's hopes for a Democratic majority swing in the upcoming Georgia runoffs. Democratic Senate challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock must defeat GOP incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in order to regain slim control of the Senate.
Related Stories
UK voters aged under 45 favor Labour Party over Tories by 2-fold: Poll
Islam Times - A new survey in the UK has indicated that more than twice as many British voters under the age of 45 consider Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
3 January 2021
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
3 January 2021
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
3 January 2021
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
2 January 2021
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
2 January 2021
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
2 January 2021
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at 'New Crossroads'
2 January 2021
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
1 January 2021
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
1 January 2021
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
1 January 2021
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
1 January 2021
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
Iran Top General: Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination Has No Expiry Date
31 December 2020