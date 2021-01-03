0
Sunday 3 January 2021 - 14:08

Russian Strategic Missile Forces to Conduct over 200 Exercises This Year

Story Code : 907824
"In 2021, the Strategic Missile Forces will have more than 200 exercises of various levels, including tactical and special tactical exercises with missile regiments and missile divisions, as well as a number of command-and-staff exercises with missile formations," the ministry said, TASS reported.

"The intensity of activities during the exercises will change significantly with a general tendency to maintain their duration," the ministry went on to say.

In 2020, the Russian Strategic Missile Forces also conducted over 200 command-and-staff and tactical exercises.
