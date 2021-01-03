0
Sunday 3 January 2021 - 14:39

Head of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Underscores Penalizing All Culprits Involved in Suleimani-Muhandis

Story Code : 907825
Head of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Underscores Penalizing All Culprits Involved in Suleimani-Muhandis
Addressing crowds in Tahrir Square on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the former deputy head of Hashd Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and the Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, Qassem Suleimani, Al-Fayyad said that the assassination of great leaders assassinates Iraq.

Al-Fayyad highlighted loyalty to the martyrs and keenness on punishing all culprits involved in committing the crime, underlining that the heavy participation in the event which marks the anniversary of the two martyrs is a real response to the attack.

Al-Fayyad underscored the national unity in Iraq, noting that commitment to the nation’s pride and sovereignty protects all its interests.

Head of the Iraqi Hashd Shaabi Committee also stressed that the rush into normalizing ties with the Zionist enemy is a result of void and weakness.
