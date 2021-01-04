Soleimani Was a Hero of the Fight against Imperialism: Morales

Islam Times - Bolivia ex-President, Juan Evo Morales Ayma, said that the fight against imperialism has heroes and martyrs in the world, like General Qasem Suleimani, who was assassinated a year ago.

“The people recognize their struggle for justice and the defense of the sovereignty of nations that are suffering from foreign aggression,” Morales Ayma tweeted.“Let’s join Iranians to pay tribute to him,” Morales added.General Suleimani, the former Commander IRGC’s Quds Force, embraced martyrdom, on January 3, 2020, in a US drone attack which also claimed the former Head of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Committee, after targeting their convoy near Baghdad airport.