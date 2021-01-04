0
Monday 4 January 2021 - 03:40

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination

Story Code : 907881
The Top general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was assassinated in a drone strike directly ordered by US President Donald Trump, as Soleimani and Abu Mahdi were on the way to meet the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The anniversary of the murder prompted crowds of people to flock the road to Baghdad International Airport and the area around it, with pilgrims lighting candles, carrying portraits of General Soleimani and, according to some videos shared on social media, chanting anti-US slogans.

The roads around Baghdad airport were stuck in traffic as people gather for the commemoration ceremony.
 
