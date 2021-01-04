Zionist Minister Reacts to Zarif's Tweet on Israeli Plots

Islam Times - The Israeli regime's so-called Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has reacted to recent remarks by the Iranian foreign minister about Tel Aviv's plots in Iraq.

According to Al-Jazeera, Steinitz said Iran's nuclear program must be thoroughly averted."Any future agreement should be better than the previous one [i.e. the JCPOA] and should be able to destroy Iran's entire nuclear program, not stop it," he said.His hawkish claims came in a reaction to the recent remarks of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif about Zionists' plots for attacking Americans in Iraq.In a tweet on Saturday, Zarif warned the outgoing US President that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans."New intelligence from Iraq indicates that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans—putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli," Zarif tweeted."Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs," he added.