0
Sunday 3 January 2021 - 13:41
Secretary-General of al-Nujaba:

We are proud to be a nation whose martyrs are commanders and its commanders are martyrs

Story Code : 907947
We are proud to be a nation whose martyrs are commanders and its commanders are martyrs
According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba, issued a statement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Generals Haj Qasem Soleymani and Haj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, saying, “It is with great sadness and pride that we welcome the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Haj Qasem Soleymani and Haj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated by the arrogant evil-doers, namely the United States – the forerunner of infidelity – and its protégé, Israel.”

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi added, “We are saddened by the loss of two warrior heroes in the fight against terrorism and the arrogant powers of the world but we are also proud to be a nation whose martyrs are commanders and its commanders are martyrs.”

Emphasizing that this assassination hurt the hearts of the free people of the world in the East and the West, he pointed out, “The hypocrites, the enemies of the truth and those ‘with a foot in the stirrups’ are happy with this incident. However, these two martyrs were symbols of the global resistance against the arrogant powers of the world‎, slavery and abuse of rights.”

In conclusion, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba described martyrdom as a long-standing dream of the martyrs Soleymani and Abu Mahdi, which God Almighty finally provided for them.
Tagged
Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
3 January 2021
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
3 January 2021
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
3 January 2021
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
3 January 2021
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
2 January 2021
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
2 January 2021
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
2 January 2021
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at 'New Crossroads'
2 January 2021
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
Palestinian NGO: Israel’s Settlement Approvals in 2020 Highest on Record
1 January 2021
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
Cuban President Slams US Plan to Place Island on Terrorism List
1 January 2021
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts
1 January 2021
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
US Mischief in Region Not to Affect Path of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Commander
1 January 2021