We will not allow the blood of our guests in Iraq to be trampled | The promise of ‘tough revenge’

Islam Times: Hujjat al-Islam al-Asadi promised the harshest revenge on the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi, noting that the authenticity of the Iraqi people does not allow an occupying foreigner to encroach on their children and guests.

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, The head of Political Council of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance movement, emphasized the continuation of the path of the late commanders of the Islamic Resistance until the liberation of al-Quds in an exclusive interview with Iran’s Kayhan newspaper.He referred to the patience of public opinion and the Islamic Resistance forces and stated that if the Iraqi government does not take the expulsion of the occupiers seriously, the Iraqi warriors will have the last word.He also announced the defeat of one of the conspiracies of the elements infiltrating into the Iraqi security apparatus.The full text of this conversation is as follows:The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated at various levels – from the highest officials to the lowest – that it will take revenge for the murder of the two great commanders of the Islamic Resistance, Major General Qasem Soleymani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. What about Iraq? Is revenge or the expulsion of the Americans, which is a parliamentary resolution, on the agenda?I have said before that Iraq’s actions are divided into two parts.The first part is the formal actions that the Iraqi government does must be accomplished in both the executive and the legislative spheres.We do not see any seriousness in investigating this painful incident in this part and the government has not taken any action to enforce the public right. However, with this assassination, the government was terrified and a high-ranking Iraqi official and his high-ranking guest, who had entered Iraq to carry out an official mission for the benefit of our nation, were attacked.The second part is about the people, the leaders, the social activists and the Iraqi Islamic Resistance forces who will take the most severe revenge in the near future because the genuine courage and justice of the Iraqi people does not allow an occupying foreigner to abuse their children and guests.This part is currently sinking its teeth into the liver and has waited to give the official and governing department a chance to assert its rights.If this does not happen, the warriors of this country will have the last word and will expel the enemies from Iraq and the region until the last soldier.Who in Iraq does not want the parliament to pass the resolution?These people are known to the Iraqi society and it is not possible to name them but let me tell you – they are Kurds, Sunnis and some Shi’ahs.The reason for their opposition is that if the occupiers leave Iraq, they will no longer have the support and their betrayals will be revealed to everyone. Therefore, they try their best not to implement this resolution.History will remember them in the future as traitors to the country and the mercenaries of the enemies.If you have any explanation for the recent developments in Iraq, from the attack on the Americans to the arrest of a member of the Islamic Resistance, go ahead.After the martyrdom of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi, the presence of the Americans is unacceptable to public opinion. For this reason, groups have been formed that seek to avenge the blood of the martyred commanders of the Islamic Resistance and to continuously attack American military convoys.But the arrest of that warrior brother was a conspiracy of influential elements in the security apparatus, which was resolved with the intervention of well-wishers and the enemies’ plan failed.In the end, if you have any further points to make, go ahead.There is a lot to say but since we are on the eve of the anniversary of the martyrdom of the commanders of the Islamic Resistance, I tell them: We will continue your path and avenge your blood. So, sleep peacefully because you have trained men who keep their covenant with God and will not rest until they have fulfilled your wishes and prayed in the holy city of al-Quds.