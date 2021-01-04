0
Monday 4 January 2021 - 10:35

US Aircraft Carrier 'Nimitz' to Stay In Gulf

Story Code : 908010
US Aircraft Carrier
The Nimitz has been patrolling Gulf waters since late November, but in a statement issued on December 31, acting US War Secretary Christopher C. Miller ordered the vessel to "transit directly home to complete a nearly 10-month deployment."

The New York Times, quoting US officials, said this move was part of a "de-escalatory" signal to Tehran to avoid a conflict in President Donald Trump's last days in office.

However, Miller issued a new statement changing course on Sunday.

"Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other US government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment," he claimed.

"The USS Nimitz will now remain on station in the US Central Command area of operations."

He did not elaborate on the threats involved.

His statement came one year after a US drone strike in Baghdad assassinated Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds force, and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units’ [PMU] second-in-command Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Thousands of Iraqi mourners chanted "revenge" and "no to America" on Sunday.
