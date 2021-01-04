0
Monday 4 January 2021 - 11:02

New Explosion near Saudi Forces HQ in S. Yemen

According to Alkhaleej Online, two successive explosions were followed by heavy gunfire in the Abyan governorate, near the headquarters of the Saudi forces.

The sources stated that self-proclaimed military forces of the Mansur Hadi government deployed at the scene, following the two explosions, which came hours after similar explosions occurred on Sunday evening.

As reported, the explosion did not cause any damage.

An explosion caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) targeted a location of Saudi Arabia's troops in Yemen's southern province of Abyan on Sunday evening, a government official told Xinhua.

The local government source said on condition of anonymity that "the IED's explosion struck a high school building used by Saudi soldiers as a temporary location in the country's coastal town of Shuqrah."

The explosion caused no casualties among the Saudi troops but partially damaged the exterior wall of Shuqrah's high school building, the source said.

The Saudi military unit based in Shuqrah was monitoring the ceasefire and supervising the mutual withdrawal of Yemeni troops from the flashpoint areas in Abyan, the source added.

Following the explosion, a number of Saudi military trucks left their location in Shuqrah and headed to the southern port city of Aden, according to the official.
