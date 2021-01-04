'Resistance Groups in Region Ready for Revenge'

Islam Times - One of Hashd al-Shaabi's commanders announced on Mon. that all resistance groups in the region are ready for revenge.

Hailing former Quds Force Cmdr Lt. Gen Qasem Soleimani and his comrade Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, Ahmed al-Mousawi al-Maksusi said "Enemies will not be able to diminish the value of Soleimani and Muhandis; for their value was divine.""Today, the Iraqi people have a volcano of anger in their hearts; especially after the assassination that took place in Baghdad," Al-Ahed quoted him as saying."All resistance groups in the region are ready for revenge," he added."The destruction of Israel is part of this revenge," the commander underscored.