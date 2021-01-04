0
Monday 4 January 2021 - 11:07

'Resistance Groups in Region Ready for Revenge'

Story Code : 908018
Hailing former Quds Force Cmdr Lt. Gen Qasem Soleimani and his comrade Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, Ahmed al-Mousawi al-Maksusi said "Enemies will not be able to diminish the value of Soleimani and Muhandis; for their value was divine."

"Today, the Iraqi people have a volcano of anger in their hearts; especially after the assassination that took place in Baghdad," Al-Ahed quoted him as saying.

"All resistance groups in the region are ready for revenge," he added.

"The destruction of Israel is part of this revenge," the commander underscored.
